ELMENDORF, Texas -- Roy Windell Huitt, 84, of Elmendorf, Texas, passed away suddenly August 3, 2018. Roy loved traveling, fishing, and the annual houseboat trip on Lake Powell.

Roy is survived by four daughters, Lynne (Bob) Dewar, Lorraine (Ross) Wallace, Jade (Estes) Scher, and Kat (Michael) Lallo; five grandchildren, Meghan, Drew, Brooke, Elissa, and Ava; and six siblings, Bernice Spencer, Linn Huitt, Vernon (Eileen,) Huitt, Dolores, (Jack) Drexler, Donald Huitt, and Linda Cottrell.

He was preceded in death by three siblings, Linus Huitt, Tressie LaPorte, and Jesse Huitt.

Burial will be at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in Texas.

God Bless this man.

