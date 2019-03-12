Try 3 months for $3
Ruby Dueringer, 73, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Missouri. Ruby was born April 15, 1945, in St. Louis. Ruby was a member of the Second Baptist Church of East Bonne Terre and part of the Bonne Terre VFW.

Ruby was preceded in death by her father, James Eugene Tucker; mother, Audrey Lee (Morris) Bandy; husband, Gerald Wayne Dueringer; and brothers, Jim Tucker and Melvin Tucker.

Ruby is survived by her children, Richard and wife Cindy McClure, Johnny McClure, Donald Black, Jr., and Melinda Vaughn; granddaughters, Megan and husband Brandon Teal, Jessica and husband Ryan Waters, and Mandy; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Carter, Emily, Beau, and Charlotte; brothers, Lynn and wife Kathy Tucker, and Norman and wife Linda Tucker; sisters, Velma Jeffries, and Janet and husband Kelly Satterfield; and many other family and friends.

Arrangements are private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

