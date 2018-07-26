Subscribe for 17¢ / day
GREENVILLE -- Ruby Barnfield, 93, of Greenville, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, at the Greenville Healthcare Center.

Survivors include 3 children, Gary Barnfield and his wife Diane, of Wappapello, Linus Barnfield and his wife Kimberlie, of Leadington, Rhonda Rainwater and her husband Randy, of Greenville, 2 brothers, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the New Hope General Baptist Church in Silva. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the New Hope Cemetery at McGee. Memorials have been requested to the Alzheimer's Association.

