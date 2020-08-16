× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Ann Benoist

FRANKCLAY – Ruth Ann Benoist, age 82, of Bonne Terre passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Monday, November 29, 1937, in Frankclay. She was a member of Primrose Baptist Church.

Ruth Ann is survived by her loving husband, Charles “Chuck” Benoist; children, Rhonda (Justin) White, Cassie (Paul) Starks and Christopher (Chris) Benoist; grandchildren, John Marshall, Drew White, Matt Benoist, Jennifer Speidel, C.J. Benoist.; step-grandchildren, Kari Thurman and Kim Combs; four great-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Pearl Pyatt-Barton; son, Charles “Charlie” Benoist; grandson, Josh Starks; siblings, Cletus Barton, Brian “Salty” Barton, Leroy Barton, Rev. Oscar Barton, Beulah Neel, Thenis Fingers, Lela McCarron, Corrine Dowdy and Betty K. Barton.

Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Adams Cemetery in Frankclay with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Mask or facial covering will be required at the cemetery. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

