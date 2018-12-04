IRONTON -- Ruth Anna Thomson of Ironton passed away December 4, 2018, at her residence at the age of 88. She was born October 24, 1930, in Iron Mountain, Missouri, to the late Henry and Hope (Ely) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold F. “Whitey” Gunning, her sister, Selina Boatright, and her daughter-in-law, Leslie Denise Gunning.
Ruth Anna was self-employed as a hairdresser in the community for many years. She also worked at the Farmington Walmart. Ruth Anna was a former active member of the Flat River Christian Church. She currently attended the Community Christian Church in Farmington. She was a wonderful cook, was a very caring person and loved her family. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ruth Anna is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Walter Thomson of Ironton, her children, Gayla Williams of Park Hills and Michael Gunning of Bismarck, Paul (and wife Yvette) Govro, who was like a son to her, her step-children, Tammy Jo Cutler of Marshfield, Wisconsin, and Stacy Lynn George of England, grandchildren, Chris (and wife Ginger) Golden, Billy Golden, and Gordon Lee Mallery III, great-grandchildren, Christopher Jordan Golden, Clayton Golden, Tanner Smith, Raven Smith and Maggie Lynn Mallery, great-great-grandchildren, Briella, Mason, Carter and Liam, her siblings, John Henry (and wife Ellen) Williams of Columbia, Missouri, Paul (and wife JoAnn) Williams of Bismarck, and Lonnie (and wife Sharon) of Bismarck, special dog, Nicholas, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may call on Sunday, December 9 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. on Monday morning until time of service beginning at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Christian Church, 700 N. Carleton Street, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
