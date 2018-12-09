Try 1 month for 99¢
cozean.jpg

IRONTON -- Ruth Anna Thomson, age 88, of Ironton passed away December 3, 2018. Instate Monday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Ruth Anna Thomson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments