FARMINGTON -- Ruth E. Greenhaw, 88, of Farmington passed away peacefully December 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 5, 1931, in Washington County, Arkansas, to the late Edward and Maple (Christian) Barnard. Ruth was a member of the Farmington Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Willis, Solon and Robert Barnard; and one sister, Faye Birdsong.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Morris Greenhaw; two children, Gene Greenhaw and wife Kay of Ellettsville, Indiana, and Barbara Mayberry and husband Bill of Potosi; four grandchildren, Emily (Donald) Whiffen, Megan Peterson, Beth (Bobby) Rousan, Mary Mayberry; four great-grandchildren, Grant and Mollie Rousan, Maddox Peterson and Emma Whiffen. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

