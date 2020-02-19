FESTUS – Ruth L. Merseal, of Festus, formerly of Farmington, passed away February 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at DeGreef Hospice House at the age of 95. She was born in Davis, Oklahoma, on December 24, 1924, to the late Henry Richard and Leona Beatrice (Gilliam) Dumas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman “Pete” Merseal, her brother, Amos Dumas and her sister, Irene Eagleton.

Ruth worked as a secretary for the Farmington School district for many years. In her younger days, during World War II, she worked in the naval shipyard as a welder because all the men were at war. It was at that time, she met Pete Merseal, who would later become her husband. Ruth attended Faith Baptist Church in Festus. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, online games and going to Branson. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed going to their sporting events. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.