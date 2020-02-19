Ruth L. Merseal
0 entries

Ruth L. Merseal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FESTUS – Ruth L. Merseal, of Festus, formerly of Farmington, passed away February 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at DeGreef Hospice House at the age of 95. She was born in Davis, Oklahoma, on December 24, 1924, to the late Henry Richard and Leona Beatrice (Gilliam) Dumas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman “Pete” Merseal, her brother, Amos Dumas and her sister, Irene Eagleton.

Ruth worked as a secretary for the Farmington School district for many years. In her younger days, during World War II, she worked in the naval shipyard as a welder because all the men were at war. It was at that time, she met Pete Merseal, who would later become her husband. Ruth attended Faith Baptist Church in Festus. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, online games and going to Branson. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed going to their sporting events. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ruth is survived by her children, Diana Williams of Festus, Gary (and wife Bobbie) Merseal of Branson West, and Ron (and wife Ann) Merseal of Prescott Valley, Arizona, her grandchildren, Teri (and husband Rob) Pryor, Traci Thompson, Chris Merseal, S. Brandon (and wife Deidre) Merseal, Cheryl (and husband Sam) Shoen, Vince (and wife Sara) Merseal and Cindy Merseal, 11 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 21, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Pastor Doug Menken officiating. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Faith Baptist Church Building Fund, 11835 State Road CC, Festus, MO 63028. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Merseal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News