Ruth ‘Ellen' LeMasters

VERONA, Wisc. – Ruth Ellen (Smith) LeMasters, 79, formerly of Farmington, went to her eternal home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born January 5, 1941, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the daughter of the late Taylor Smith, Jr. and Ruth (Wilson) Smith.

Ruth "Ellen" graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia and went on to begin her career in Cassville, Monett, and Pierce City, Missouri, and for many years ran the Monett city pool. Ellen was always involved in education and later while living in the St. Louis area she made a huge impact on her students and their families, as well as her fellow teachers and co-workers, as the Director of Hope Montessori School in Creve Couer, Missouri. There was a special place in her heart for each member of the Signorelli family. Thank you to them for the years there.

Ellen was a happy, spirited, generous and loving person who thought everyone was her friend, and eventually they were. She loved to oil paint, create stained glass and anything where she could be crafty and artistic. She did not leave here alone; she took a piece of each one of her loved ones with her. We will think of her daily and treasure all the happiness and joy together forever. Cheers with a rum and diet coke and a burnt hot dog!

She is survived by her beloved husband, Hank LeMasters, her partner in crime for 26 years. Their adventures took them from St. Louis to Las Vegas, from the North-woods of Wisconsin to their current home in Verona, Wisconsin.

She also leaves behind her three children, Kimberly (Tom) Hughes, Taylor Bass and Merrily (Bryan) Stanley; ten grandchildren; sister, Martha Fails and a dear niece and nephew, Heather and Drew.

There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Local arrangements are under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth LeMasters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

