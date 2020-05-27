Ruth LeMasters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth ‘Ellen' LeMasters

VERONA, Wisc. – Ruth Ellen (Smith) LeMasters, 79, formerly of Farmington, went to her eternal home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born January 5, 1941, in Jefferson City, Missouri, the daughter of the late Taylor Smith, Jr. and Ruth (Wilson) Smith.

Ruth "Ellen" graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia and went on to begin her career in Cassville, Monett, and Pierce City, Missouri, and for many years ran the Monett city pool. Ellen was always involved in education and later while living in the St. Louis area she made a huge impact on her students and their families, as well as her fellow teachers and co-workers, as the Director of Hope Montessori School in Creve Couer, Missouri. There was a special place in her heart for each member of the Signorelli family. Thank you to them for the years there.

Ellen was a happy, spirited, generous and loving person who thought everyone was her friend, and eventually they were. She loved to oil paint, create stained glass and anything where she could be crafty and artistic. She did not leave here alone; she took a piece of each one of her loved ones with her. We will think of her daily and treasure all the happiness and joy together forever. Cheers with a rum and diet coke and a burnt hot dog!