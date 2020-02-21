Ruth Merseal
FESTUS – Ruth Merseal, age 95, formerly of Farmington, passed away on February 18. Instate Saturday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 22
Visitation Resumes
Saturday, February 22, 2020
7:00AM-11:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
