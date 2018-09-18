Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DOE RUN - Ruth Marie (King) Weiss, 100, of Doe Run passed away September 17, 2018 at her residence. She was born December 17, 1917 in East Bonne Terre to the late Clarence and Salle (Goff) King. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Weiss; one son, Charles Weiss; grandson, Brian Weiss.

Ruth was a homemaker and avid gardener on the farm where she and her husband raised their family. She enjoyed canning vegetables from her garden and making her special dill pickles, enjoyed by all four generations. Quilting was her favorite pastime.

Ruth is survived by six sons and two daughters, Robert (Barbara) Weiss of Cape Girardeau, Virginia (James) Skaggs of DeSoto, Norman Weiss of Doe Run, Thelma (Pat) Zimmerman of Doe Run, David (Madonna) Weiss of Farmington, Harold Weiss of Doe Run, Donald (Mary) Weiss of Doe Run and Dennis (Donna) Weiss of Doe Run; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be Thursday at 2:00 PM at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Chaplain Robert Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery Maintenance Fund. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com

