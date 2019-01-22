Try 1 month for 99¢
Ruth Wood

Wood

ARCADIA VALLEY -- Ruth Wood, of Iron Mountain, passed away January 12, 2019, at the Baptist Home in Arcadia Valley at the age of 91. Ruth was born December 11, 1927, in Iron Mountain, Missouri, to the late Jack and Viola Brown. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, David Wood, sisters Fern Phegley, Violet McCabe, Lula Mae Simmons and many close family members.

Ruth was known for her love of animals and dedicated her life to helping others. She will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

Ruth is survived by her son, Davey Wood; daughter, Nancy Allen of Park Hills; granddaughter, Alyse Ashburn-Finch; and great-grandson, Camden Finch, both of Park Hills. Also surviving are niece, Annabelle Simmons; nephews, Eddie Simmons, Harvey Simmons, Oscar Simmons Jr., Barney Phegley, Timothy McCabe; cousin, Mary Phegley; and many dear friends.

A memorial service for Ruth will be held 2 p.m. January 26, 2019, at the Iron Mountain Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, any contributions, if desired, should be made to the Iron Mountain Baptist Church or the Farmington Pet Adoption Center.

