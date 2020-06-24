Ryan Carver
Ryan Carver

Ryan Carver

Ryan Matthew Carver

FREDERICKTOWN – Ryan Matthew Carver of St. Louis, Missouri, formerly of Farmington, passed away on May 31, 2020, at his home at the age of 28. He was born in Crystal City, Missouri on November 12, 1991, to Bryan Carver and Carla (Whitener) Carver.

Ryan was a graduate of Herculaneum High School. He was an active member of Jubilee Community Church in St. Louis and loved participating in their community outreach program to help others. He enjoyed spending time being creative doing computer graphic design and drawing.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Carla Carver and fiancé Barry Cartwright, of Round Lake Beach, Illinois; his father, Bryan and wife Kim Carver of Fredericktown, Missouri; brothers, Caleb Carver, and Adam Carver of Fredericktown; and his loving canine companion and friend, Reeses. He is also survived his grandmother, Mary Spade Whitener of Olivehurst, California; and aunts and uncles, Bob and Barbara Seper of San Antonio, Texas, Richard and Carolyn MacMootry of San Diego, California, Thomas Chase of Swansea, Illinois, Jim and Nancy Dismuke of Fredericktown, Missouri, Rick Spade of Olivehurst, California, Doug and Denise Kinnerson of Woodward, Oklahoma, Denny and Beverly Whitener of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Larry and Wendy Whitener of Waukegan, Illinois; and his church family of Jubilee Community Church along with many cousins, family and friends.

Ryan was preceded in death by his grandparents, John W. Carver, Jaqueline (Sarsch) Carver, B. D. Whitener and Dathine (White) Whitener and his aunt Cleora Chase.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown, Missouri. The memorial service was officiated by Dr. Bryan Moore and Pastor Andy Krumsieg. Burial was in Barber-Whitener Cemetery at Twelve Mile. Memorial donations may be made to Jubilee Community Church, 4231 North Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO, 63107.

