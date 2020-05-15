Ryan Ratcliffe
BONNE TERRE – Ryan Ratcliffe, passed away May 6 at the age of 39. Memorial visit from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

