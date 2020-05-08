Ryan Ratcliffe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ryan Christopher Ratcliffe

BONNE TERRE – Ryan Christopher Ratcliffe, of Bonne Terre, passed away May 6, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital at the age of 39. He was born in Westlake Village, California, on August 3, 1980, to John and Judy (Chitwood) Ratcliffe.

Ryan was a journeyman welder for Boilermakers Local 27 in St. Louis. He loved sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He also enjoyed attending live concerts.

In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his son, Zion Christopher, his grandmother, Della Chitwood of Farmington along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Ryan's final act was to selflessly give the gift of life through organ donation. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 3-5 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. The funeral home asks that attendees adhere to social distancing regulations and wear masks if possible. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

