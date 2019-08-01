FARMINGTON – Sadie Irene “Hall” Cunningham, of Farmington, passed away August 1, 2019, at Community Manor at the age of 81. She was born in Farmington on October 14, 1937, to the late Herbert Guy Hall and Sadie I. (Gibson) Sales. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father, George Sales.
Sadie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack Cunningham who she married on August 1, 1953. Also surviving are one daughter, Jacqueline (David) Dennis of Farmington and two sons, Jimmy Cunningham and friend (Bess Ann Bannister) and Justin Cunningham and friend, (Janice Bristol) both of Park Hills; seven grandchildren; twenty four great-grandchildren; a brother, Tommy Sales; a sister, Linda Sales and one aunt, Bobbie Sherrill, all of Farmington.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 11 to 12 noon immediately followed by a graveside service at 12 noon at Hillview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ed Mouser officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.