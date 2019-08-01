{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Sadie Irene “Hall” Cunningham, of Farmington, passed away August 1, 2019, at Community Manor at the age of 81. She was born in Farmington on October 14, 1937, to the late Herbert Guy Hall and Sadie I. (Gibson) Sales. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father, George Sales.

Sadie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jack Cunningham who she married on August 1, 1953. Also surviving are one daughter, Jacqueline (David) Dennis of Farmington and two sons, Jimmy Cunningham and friend (Bess Ann Bannister) and Justin Cunningham and friend, (Janice Bristol) both of Park Hills; seven grandchildren; twenty four great-grandchildren; a brother, Tommy Sales; a sister, Linda Sales and one aunt, Bobbie Sherrill, all of Farmington.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 11 to 12 noon immediately followed by a graveside service at 12 noon at Hillview Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ed Mouser officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Sadie I. Cunningham
