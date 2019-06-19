{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Sally Sherrill Long, 60, of Desloge passed away June 16, 2019. She was born February 12, 1959, in Bonne Terre to the late Maurice D. Sherrill and Betty (Gnadt) Sherrill. Sally was a member of 1st United Methodist Church of Park Hills; and a member of Tapestry.

She is survived by her loving husband, Danny Long; daughter, Lisa Marie Tripp; granddaughter, Melia Hinkle; brother, Jim Sherrill and wife Kattie; sister, Missy Sherrill; close cousin, Linda (David) Daugherty; cousins, Carol, Floyd, Jennifer, and Donnie. Special nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday June 22, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with speaker, John Clark, and prayer by Eddie Bone. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

