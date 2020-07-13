× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Samantha Beth Sutton

ELDON, MISSOURI - Samantha Beth Sutton, 51, of Eldon, Mo. passed away July 10, 2020, at Osage Beach, Mo. She was born Sept. 30, 1968 in Fredericktown.

Preceded in death by brother, Sam Halbrook. Survived by parents, William G. Kennedy and Antha 'Williams' Kennedy, husband, Charles 'Chuck' Sutton, children, Ashley King and husband DJ, Allicia Hovis, Timothy Hovis, Dylan Halbrook and C.J. Benoist, 2 sisters, Melinda Francis and Jamie Martinez and husband Jerry, granddaughters, Hannah Allen and Jaycee Allen, Grandson, Bristol DeGonia, nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation Wednesday July 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Mike Barton Burial at Layne Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Samantha Sutton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.