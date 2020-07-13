Samantha Sutton
Samantha Beth Sutton

ELDON, MISSOURI - Samantha Beth Sutton, 51, of Eldon, Mo. passed away July 10, 2020, at Osage Beach, Mo. She was born Sept. 30, 1968 in Fredericktown.

Preceded in death by brother, Sam Halbrook. Survived by parents, William G. Kennedy and Antha 'Williams' Kennedy, husband, Charles 'Chuck' Sutton, children, Ashley King and husband DJ, Allicia Hovis, Timothy Hovis, Dylan Halbrook and C.J. Benoist, 2 sisters, Melinda Francis and Jamie Martinez and husband Jerry, granddaughters, Hannah Allen and Jaycee Allen, Grandson, Bristol DeGonia, nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Visitation Wednesday July 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Mike Barton Burial at Layne Cemetery.

