DOE RUN -- Samuel Eugene Thompson of Doe Run, Missouri, died of natural causes December 3, 2018. Sam was born in East Prairie, Missouri, July 10, 1952. He grew to be a strong-willed, hard-working, and loving man. Sam enjoyed fishing and the adrenaline rush of speeding down the track for a win in his sand rail. Even more, he loved sharing the experiences with family and friends as he watched his children and grandchildren grow.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Big Sam McMullin; father, Arthur Thompson; brother, Melvin Thompson; and daughter, Angie Thompson.

Sam is survived by his daughters, Loren Rickmar and Samantha Lee; sons, Sam and Ray Wileman, and James Thompson; grandchildren, Cali, Jace, Harper, and Tayah; sister, Jackie; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills.

