Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Samuel E. Helms Sr., 63, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away August 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 21, 1955, in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Samuel retired from Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arson and Elsie (Craig) Helms; three brothers, Udel Sumpter, Monroe Sumpter, and Darrell Sumpter; and two sisters, Paula Helms, and Delores Dalton

Samuel is survived by his wife, Donna Helms of Park Hills; son, Samuel Helms Jr. and wife Jamie; daughter, Misty MacKinnon and husband Scott; grandchildren, Brett, Zac, and Ian; and special friends, Gary Bennett, Bob Curtis, and Glenda Messer. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Mike Barton officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.

