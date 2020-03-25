Samuel Nicholas Vaughn
Samuel Nicholas Vaughn

BONNE TERRE - Samuel Nicholas Vaughn of Bonne Terre, passed away March 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

