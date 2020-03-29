Sandra Delorce Mabery

BONNE TERRE – Sandra Mabery, age 82, of Bonne Terre, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her son’s residence. Sandra was born to the late Ralph T. and Velma A. (Govero) Mabery on April 24, 1937, in Bonne Terre. Sandra was a member of East Bonne Terre Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her first husband Ed Hanners, and second husband Mike Scheffler; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Rawson; son-in-law, Homer Topping and sixteen siblings.
Sandra is survived by children, Danny (Melissa) Mabery, Mary Jean Topping, Lisa Stegall, Tammy York (Tim Edgar) and Connie Hanners (Darrell Cauley); nineteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Hope (Clarence) Kohut, Bryan “Butch” (Becky) Mabery, Ronnie Mabery, and Sharon (Kenny) Belew; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Private Graveside service was held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Topping Family Cemetery in Mineral Point. Arrangements under the direction of C Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Missouri. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
