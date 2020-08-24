Sandra Gallaher

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. for anyone that is high risk and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the public at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Parkland Chapel outdoor pavilion with Pastor Mike Harrison officiating. Those wishing to maintain social distancing may bring a lawn chair for the outdoor service. Masks or face coverings are required for both the visitation and Celebration of Life. The service will also be live on the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes Facebook page on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in honor of Sandy. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.