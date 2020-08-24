Sandra Gallaher
FARMINGTON – Sandra Ruth “Sandy” Gallaher, 71, of Farmington traveled from this world on August 21, 2020, into the waiting open arms of Jesus Christ, her Personal Savior. Sandy was born November 7, 1948, in St. Louis to Carl Williams and the late Jean (Tipsword) Williams.
She leaves behind to mourn, her husband, Harold Gallaher; father, Carl Williams; children, Ryan (Stacey) Hitchings and Emily Hitchings; her “new kids”, Jonathan (Kathy) Gallaher, Nicole (Eric) Bennett and Shanna (Charles) Sloan; five grandchildren, Adriana, Chase, Carter, Eli and Duncan; sister, Susan (Jan) Broek. A vast host of relatives and friends also survive.
Sandy retired after teaching many years in the Arcadia Valley School District, where she made a positive difference in the lives of countless students and families. Her life was devoted to serving Christ in a myriad of ways.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. for anyone that is high risk and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the public at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Parkland Chapel outdoor pavilion with Pastor Mike Harrison officiating. Those wishing to maintain social distancing may bring a lawn chair for the outdoor service. Masks or face coverings are required for both the visitation and Celebration of Life. The service will also be live on the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes Facebook page on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in honor of Sandy. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.