Sandra Lea Camden

FARMINGTON – Sandra Lea Camden passed away July 1, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 60. She was born in Bismarck, Missouri, April 16, 1963, to Betty Carl Johnson and the late Charles Carl. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sons, Brandon Sherrill and Logan Camden; niece, Kylie Mae Jackson; step-father, Coy Johnson; father-in-law, Lloyd Camden, and brothers-in-law, Darwin Camden and Drexel Camden.

Sandra lived life to the fullest. She was outgoing and never met a stranger. When she was spending time near the pool or at the beach she was in her element. She also enjoyed shopping, reading, traveling and sewing. Her granddaughter, Wrinley, was the apple of her eye and she loved spending time with her.

Sandra worked as the assistant to the Warden at the Farmington Correctional Facility where she had been employed for twenty plus years.

Survivors in addition to her mother, Betty, include her husband of 31 years, Randy Camden; two children, Talon Camden and Jake (Missy) Cluck; her granddaughter, Wrinley Ann Camden who she was “Granny” to; her siblings, Mike (Colleen) Carl and Connie (Jim) Cramer; her mother-in-law, Glenda Camden; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

There will be a visitation on Friday July 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.