Sandra Loretta Kracke

FARMINGTON – Sandra Loretta Kracke, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on June 14, 2023, at Presbyterian Manor at the age of 76. She was born on November 30, 1946, in Vineland, New Jersey, to the late Jesse and Dorothy Gandy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Gandy Sr.

Sandi is survived by her husband of 38 years, George Kracke, her daughter, Debra Lynn (Roger) Smith of Bonne Terre, her stepdaughters, Lisa Ann (David) Sanderlin of Millville, New Jersey, and Tracey Lynn Shea of Millville, New Jersey, her grandchildren, Adam, Matthew, Carrie, William, Shawn, and Ryan, her special dog, Biscuit along with many friends.

Sandi formerly worked as an optometric assistant for Walmart. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Sandi was a very caring person who loved helping others. She enjoyed music, traveling, playing bingo, and collecting teddy bears. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church officiated by Father William Thess. Interment to follow at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired may be made to St. Vincent De Paul, 101 North Carleton, Farmington, MO 63640. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.