BONNE TERRE -- Sandy Davis, age 75, of Bonne Terre, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at her residence. She was born October 2, 1944, to the late Clinton and Francis (Wilson) Wilfong.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by brother, Mike Wilfong.

Sandy is survived by her children, Cindy Gregory (Stan Rowden), and Regina Marler (Dave); grandchildren, Randy Eden (Katie), Andrew Gregory, Nick Marler, Lynsey Marler (Danny Cross), and Toby Marler (Paige); great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Gunner, Luka, Zues, Odin, Jeffery, Estelle, Loraine, and Lewie.

Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

