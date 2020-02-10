{{featured_button_text}}

IRONTON -- Sandra Sue Jackson of Ironton, Missouri, passed away in Bonne Terre, Missouri, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 77 years and 14 days. She was born January 25, 1943, in Ironton, Missouri, to the late Ernest and Bessie Woods Williams. On March 17, 1960,

Sandra was united in marriage to Charles Richard "Dickie" Jackson who survives. Also surviving are five children, Dean Jackson of Farmington, Pam Jackson of Ironton, Jerry Jackson and wife Becky of Farmington, Donna Hayes and husband Brian of Farmington, and Mary Worden and husband James of Ironton; one brother, Bob King of High Ridge; two sisters, Rosie Crocker and husband Tom of Middlebrook, and Ruth Ann Harbison and husband Bill of Lesterville; eleven grandchildren, Matthew and Kayla Jackson, Candace Jackson, Megan and Jeff Harris, Erin and Ben Williams, Cassie and Kayla Jackson, Tyler Hayes, Ridge and Hanna Jackson, Allyson and Brett Willette, Abraham Jackson, Jake Jackson, and Emma Hayes, twelve great-grandchildren; Lindsey, Braylynd, Jackson, Abbigal, Logan, Hudson, Riley, Elise, Mattie, Liam, Lucas, Hazel, and one on the way; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marie King; a son, Charles Jackson; a daughter, JoAnna Jackson; a granddaughter, Shelby Jackson; a great-granddaughter, Louise Jackson; and a daughter-in-law, Becky Jackson.

Sandra attended Ironton High School as a young woman and worked many years for the Belleview Valley Nursing Home. She worked as a CNA, Beautician, Dietary Manager, Housekeeper, Activities Leader, and everything else you could do in the nursing home. She worked hard in making her residents happy, comfortable, and most of feel loved and cared for until her retirement two years ago. Sandra will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life honoring Sandra at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from the Cole Family Funeral Home in Ironton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice Care 5272 Flat River Rd, Park Hills, MO 63601 Online condolences may be made at www.colefamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Service information

Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Cole Family Funeral Home
210 E Reynolds St
Ironton, MO 63650
Feb 12
Life Celebration
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
1:00PM
Cole Family Funeral Home
210 E Reynolds St
Ironton, MO 63650
