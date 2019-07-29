{{featured_button_text}}
DESLOGE -- Sandra Loraine “Sandy” Duvall, 63, of Farmington passed away July 28, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born June 11, 1956, in Farmington. Sandy retired from Flat River Glass after 34 years of employment. Her three granddaughters were her pride and joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. and Wilma L. (Newburger) Lee; brother in infancy, Jefferey Lee.

Sandy is survived by two sons, Chris Duvall and wife Heather, Dylan Duvall and special friend Jessie; father of her sons, Mike Duvall and wife Bobbie; three granddaughters, Kaylie, Taryn and Camryn; six siblings, Frances Lee and special friend Jack, Jerry Lee and wife Debbie, Tom Lee and wife Sandy, Cathy Weston, Michael Lee and special friend Darla, and Leslie Underwood. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Cove Cemetery in Arcadia Valley. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

