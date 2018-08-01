Subscribe for 17¢ / day
PARK HILLS -- Sara Christine Becker nee Sieve, 38, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was born January 6, 1980, to Dan and Judy Sieve. She departed this life in her home July 31, 2018. Sara was a dear wife of Shawn Becker; dear mother of Emma Danielle and Avery Thomas; dear sister of Dan (Jennifer) Sieve and Katie (Robert) Welker; dear Aunt to Hallie, Olivia, Clara, Grace, Tanner, Kian, Shawn and Wyatt. Many friends and family.

Visitation, 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to American Diabetes Association in Memory of Sara.

