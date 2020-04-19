Sarah Lucille McFarland
Sarah Lucille McFarland

Sarah Lucille McFarland 88, of Farmington passed away April 17, 2020, at Mercy South St. Anthony Hospital in St. Louis. She was born April 31, 1931, in Lesterville, Mo.

She was preceded in death by: Her parents, Harry Joseph Middleton and Ella Mae (Lee) Middleton; her husband, William (Willie) McFarland; her siblings; Charlie, Alice, Leota and Bertie; and her son-in-law Donnie Compton.

Survived by: Children; Beth Anderson and husband Tom, Lanny McFarland and wife Julie, Nancy Compton, David McFarland and wife Leanna, Gary McFarland and Joe McFarland and wife Lisa; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; Special friends; Shirley Politte, Junie Sexton, Betty McFarland, Church family and other numerous friends.

Member of the Elvins Baptist Church.

Graveside service April 21, 2020, with Rev. Kerry Lupkey and Rev. Bill Bond. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills.

