Sarah McFarland

Sarah Lucille McFarland
Farmington - Sarah Lucille McFarland 88, of Farmington passed away April 17, 2020, at Mercy South St. Anthony Hospital in St. Louis. She was born April 31, 1931, in Lesterville, Mo.
She was preceded in death by: Her parents, Harry Joseph Middleton and Ella Mae (Lee) Middleton; her husband, William (Willie) McFarland; her siblings; Charlie, Alice, Leota and Bertie; and her son-in-law Donnie Compton.
Survived by: Children; Beth Anderson and husband Tom, Lanny McFarland and wife Julie, Nancy Compton, David McFarland and wife Leanna, Gary McFarland and Joe McFarland and wife Lisa; 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; Special friends; Shirley Politte, Junie Sexton, Betty McFarland, Church family and other numerous friends.
Lucille's pride and her greatest joy was her family. She spent much time babysitting her grandchildren, making special pancakes, sitting outside on her porch on the swing at her home on Fite Street as they came to visit and play. She was an avid reader, especially her Bible, enjoyed sewing and was always making a special dress, blanket, or homemade Christmas stocking for one of the grandchildren or their children. She loved "gifting" others and making special memories at her family Christmas gatherings where everyone received a gift that she had especially picked or made just for them. She was a longtime member of Elvins Baptist Church, where she had many friends and enjoyed Sunday morning services and fellowship. In addition, she had made so many friends through her many years and was "mom" and "grandma" to so many more. She will be greatly missed but we are glad she is in heaven and reunited with her husband, Willie, and many others.
Member of the Elvins Baptist Church.
Graveside service April 21, 2020, with Rev. Kerry Lupkey and Rev. Bill Bond. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home, Park Hills.
