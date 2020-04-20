Sarah McFarland

Lucille's pride and her greatest joy was her family. She spent much time babysitting her grandchildren, making special pancakes, sitting outside on her porch on the swing at her home on Fite Street as they came to visit and play. She was an avid reader, especially her Bible, enjoyed sewing and was always making a special dress, blanket, or homemade Christmas stocking for one of the grandchildren or their children. She loved "gifting" others and making special memories at her family Christmas gatherings where everyone received a gift that she had especially picked or made just for them. She was a longtime member of Elvins Baptist Church, where she had many friends and enjoyed Sunday morning services and fellowship. In addition, she had made so many friends through her many years and was "mom" and "grandma" to so many more. She will be greatly missed but we are glad she is in heaven and reunited with her husband, Willie, and many others.