{{featured_button_text}}
Ford & Sons

Jackson Mo. -- Sarah Nicole Whitener, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, died Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born January 15, 2001, in Farmington, to Gary “Cody” Whitener and Christine Ann Isenman Bishop.

Ms. Whitener was preceded in death by grandmothers, Patricia Isenman, and Glenda Bishop.

Survivors include her parents, Christy and Rodney Bishop of Perryville, and Gary Whitener of Ste. Genevieve; brothers, Zackery Whitener, Tyler Bishop, Jesse Bishop, and C.J. Bishop all of Perryville; sister, Rachel Whitener of Texas; grandparents, Charles Isenman of Perryville, Rodney (Sheila) Bishop of Perryville, Jim and Nancy (Whitener) Dismuke of Fredericktown, and Gary and Wanda Whitener of Ste. Genevieve.

Ms. Whitener was a 2019 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, where she ran cross country. She had recently been accepted to Clarks Summit University in Pennsylvania. She was a member of Sargent's Chapel Lutheran Church, in Sedgewickville, Missouri.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Ford & Sons Jackson Funeral Home in Jackson. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Ford & Sons Jackson Funeral Home in Jackson with the Rev. Jerry Bailey officiating. Burial will be at Sargent's Chapel Cemetery in Sedgewickville. Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments