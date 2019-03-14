Try 3 months for $3

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. -- Saundra Gay Penberthy, age 79, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born January 16, 1940, to George and Ethel Bowen (Ferrell) in Desloge, Missouri.

Saundra was married to Vernon Ray Penberthy for 60 years until his passing January 10, 2018. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Gassville. She enjoyed fishing, crafting, making wreaths, and doing puzzles.

Saundra is survived by her son, Dewayne (Robin) Penberthy of Bluffton, South Carolina; daughter, Cindy (Jim) Tilley of Gassville, Arkansas; sisters, Alberta Pritchard of Findlay, Ohio, and Norma Buttrey of Park Hills, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son Aaron Penberthy.

A visitation will be held 3-6 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences visit our guest book at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.

