× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Allen Crump

LEADWOOD, Mo. – Scott Allen Crump of Leadwood passed away Monday 27, 2020, at his residence at the age of 37.

Scott graduated from North County High School. He loved to listen to music on his phones, watching WWE, and playing need for speed on his Ps3.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carolyrtle Crump, Charles Barker, and Shirley Barker; and his cousin, Robbie Elders.

Scott will be missed by all that knew and loved him including his parents Carolorma Crump; brother, Christopher (Jessica) Crump; sister, Rebecca Crump; brother, Joseph Crump; sister, Shirley Crump (Richie); as well as multiple aunts and uncles, including one special aunt, Tina Burr of Leadwood with whom he lived.

The Family is planning a celebration of life at Leadwood Park 12 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Crump as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.