PARK HILLS -- Scott Randall Crump, 47 of Hapeville, Georgia, was born July 27, 1971, to the Late Fred (PI) and Ida Mae (Smith) Crump. Scott passed away on January 1, 2019, in Park Hills, Missouri.
Scott loved his huge family in Missouri and Georgia and his dog, Bodie
After high school, Scott served the Army retiring in 2009. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his ability to make others laugh and his love of both Mizzou and Texas A+M football.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willard and Elizabeth Smith, and George and Wilma (Simily) Crump Ketcherside; and father-in-law, Clarence M. Bruce Jr.
Scott is survived by his wife, Melinda (Mendy) Bruce Crump; daughter, Randi Lynne Crump; brothers, Steve and Tony Barlow; aunts, Rosalie (Simily) Maxson, and Hilda Crump Roberts; mother and father in-law, Marjorie and Lance Charles; sister and brother in-law, Kim and Dave Moser; nephew, Zach Moser; niece, Zoe Moser; and many friends and family.
Per Scott’s wishes a memorial will be 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019, in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. In Lieu of flowers the family lovingly request donations to the Wounded Warriors Project.
