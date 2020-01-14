{{featured_button_text}}
BISMARCK -- Shane Patrick Gibbons, 39, passed away January 8, 2020, in his sleep at his home in Shell Knob, Missouri. He was born September 29, 1980, at Mineral Area Hospital in Farmington, Missouri.

Shane is survived by his parents, Mike and Kim Gibbons of Shell Knob, Missouri; brothers, Michael Gibbons and his wife Janice of Robertsville, Missouri, Greg Gibbons and his Fiancé Regina Wright of Washington, Missouri, and Chris Gibbons and his wife Amanda of Shell Knob, Missouri. Nieces and nephews, Machela (Gibbons) VanGennip, Abigail, Chris, Logan, and Alyssa Gibbons.

Shane joins his grandparents, Bill and Betty Phegley, and Andy and Bonnie Gibbons in Heaven.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of Christian Church Service at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Coplin Family Funeral Home in Bismarck, Missouri. The Funeral Home will be accepting donations for the Gibbons family in honor of Shane.

