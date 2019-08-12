{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON - Sharon Clark, formerly of Farmington, passed away on August 9 at Medicalodges in Neosho, Missouri, at the age of 80. Visitation Saturday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

