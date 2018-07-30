Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DESLOGE -- Sharon Pratte, 68, of Farmington, passed away July 29, 2018, at her residence. She was born October 15, 1949, in St. Louis, to the late Louis and Lucille (Barton) Zilch. Sharon loved ceramics and crafting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Bernice Zilch.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jeff Pratte; children, Samantha (Mike) Fahnestock, and Phillip (Kristina) LaGarce; step-daughter, Andrea (Tristin) Gravitt; grandchildren, Kyle, Kelcie, and Kailyn Fahnestock, Madison LaGarce, and Annabelle Honerkamp; siblings, Brenda Harris, Cathy Droney, Carl Zilch, and Theresa Graczyk.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Rev. J.C. Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Memorials may be directed to the Shop with A Cop Program in St. Francois County. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

