Sharon McDonald

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sharon J. McDonald

HOLTON, Kan. – Sharon J. McDonald, 72, of Holton, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home in rural Holton.

She was born January 15, 1948, in Farmington, Missouri, the daughter of Charlie and Edythe Rolens Holliday. Sharon graduated from Farmington High School in 1965. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education at the University of Missouri in 1969 and her Master's Degree in Education at Kansas State University in 1973. She was a teacher with the Holton Special Education Co-op for thirty five and a half years.

Sharon was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holton; the Alpha Circle at the church; United Methodist Women; Delta Kappa Gamma National Honor Society; the National Education Association; and a former member of the Pilot Club of Holton.

Sharon married Gayle D. McDonald February 14, 1969, in Farmington, Missouri. He survives, of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Les McDonald, who died in 2009.