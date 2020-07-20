Sharon McDonald
Sharon McDonald

Sharon J. McDonald

HOLTON, Kan. – Sharon J. McDonald, 72, of Holton, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home in rural Holton.

She was born January 15, 1948, in Farmington, Missouri, the daughter of Charlie and Edythe Rolens Holliday. Sharon graduated from Farmington High School in 1965. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education at the University of Missouri in 1969 and her Master's Degree in Education at Kansas State University in 1973. She was a teacher with the Holton Special Education Co-op for thirty five and a half years.

Sharon was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Holton; the Alpha Circle at the church; United Methodist Women; Delta Kappa Gamma National Honor Society; the National Education Association; and a former member of the Pilot Club of Holton.

Sharon married Gayle D. McDonald February 14, 1969, in Farmington, Missouri. He survives, of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Les McDonald, who died in 2009.

Other survivors include a daughter, Mary Cannon and husband Carl, Ada, Oklahoma; two sisters, Sarah Heuman and husband Larry, of Boonville, Missouri, and her twin, Karen Wirtmiller, of California, Missouri; and three grandchildren, Thomas Leslie Cannon, Charlie Walker Cannon, and McKinley Jay Cannon.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Holton Cemetery. Sharon will lie in state from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Garden, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 1034, Holton 66436. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

