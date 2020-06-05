Sharyn Talley
Sharyn Talley

Sharyn Rae (Bone) Talley

FARMINGTON – Sharyn Rae (Bone) Talley of Farmington passed away in her home on June 3, 2020, at the age of 73. She was born January 9, 1947, in Irondale to the late Noah Bone and Daisy Marie (Merrill) Bone.

Sharyn spent her childhood in Irondale before moving to St. Louis where she attended and graduated from Ritenour High School. She was a dedicated and loving mother to not only her two daughters, but was “mother” to their friends and many others she knew and loved. She truly enjoyed taking care of people. In the early 1980's Sharyn graduated from Mineral Area College with two Bachelor's Degrees. She was an LPN and worked in health care until her retirement. Her favorite pastime was playing poker, especially Texas Hold'em. She also enjoyed Bingo and fishing. Her family will cherish the memory of her kindness and the soft spot she had in her heart. She would do anything for them.

Survivors include her two daughters, Karen (Les) Williams of Farmington and Dawn (Rick) Pogulis of Blue Springs; three grandchildren, Nate Pogulis, Brittany Horn and Shane Horn; four great grandchildren, Kaylee Cooley, Chase Cooley, Casey Cooley and Azlyn Horn; and a brother, Lynn Bone of Bismarck.

A private family prayer service will be held at a later time. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society. View the online obituary and share your condolences a cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sharyn Talley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

