Sharyn Talley

Sharyn Rae (Bone) Talley
FARMINGTON – Sharyn Rae (Bone) Talley of Farmington passed away in her home on June 3, 2020, at the age of 73. She was born January 9, 1947, in Irondale to the late Noah Bone and Daisy Marie (Merrill) Bone.
Sharyn spent her childhood in Irondale before moving to St. Louis where she attended and graduated from Ritenour High School. She was a dedicated and loving mother to not only her two daughters, but was “mother” to their friends and many others she knew and loved. She truly enjoyed taking care of people. In the early 1980's Sharyn graduated from Mineral Area College with two Bachelor's Degrees. She was an LPN and worked in health care until her retirement. Her favorite pastime was playing poker, especially Texas Hold'em. She also enjoyed Bingo and fishing. Her family will cherish the memory of her kindness and the soft spot she had in her heart. She would do anything for them.
Survivors include her two daughters, Karen (Les) Williams of Farmington and Dawn (Rick) Pogulis of Blue Springs; three grandchildren, Nate Pogulis, Brittany Horn and Shane Horn; four great grandchildren, Kaylee Cooley, Chase Cooley, Casey Cooley and Azlyn Horn; and a brother, Lynn Bone of Bismarck.
A private family prayer service will be held at a later time. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society. View the online obituary and share your condolences a cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.