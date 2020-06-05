Sharyn Talley

Sharyn spent her childhood in Irondale before moving to St. Louis where she attended and graduated from Ritenour High School. She was a dedicated and loving mother to not only her two daughters, but was “mother” to their friends and many others she knew and loved. She truly enjoyed taking care of people. In the early 1980's Sharyn graduated from Mineral Area College with two Bachelor's Degrees. She was an LPN and worked in health care until her retirement. Her favorite pastime was playing poker, especially Texas Hold'em. She also enjoyed Bingo and fishing. Her family will cherish the memory of her kindness and the soft spot she had in her heart. She would do anything for them.