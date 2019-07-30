{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Sheila Eaves, age 53, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 29, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. She was born to Artie and Marilynn (Lanham) Holdman in Fredericktown, Missouri, on June 9, 1966. Sheila was a member of the Harvest Christian Centre and worked as a nurse for over 34 years. Sheila liked to fish, crochet, camp, and will always be remembered for caring for others.

Sheila is survived by both parents; children, Jacob Eaves and Shelby Eaves; sister, Cheryl Young and husband David; nephew, Alex Young; aunt, Carol Moon and husband LeeRoy; cousins, Pam Moon and Lori Wolk; and many friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the Service starting at 6 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Brother Bob Thebeau and Brian Padgett officiating. Graveside services are Private. Memorials may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church in DeSoto c/o Joy Makers 1401 South Fifth Street DeSoto MO 63020. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Sheila Ann (Holdman) Eaves
