FARMINGTON -- Sheila A. Coffey, 71, of Farmington, passed away February 1, 2020, at the Evelyn’s House in St. Louis. She was born February 10, 1948, in Mickey, Tennessee, to the late J.R. and Ada “Lucille” (Haines) Gray. Sheila is also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Gary Coffey; brother, Jackie Gray; sister, Patricia Crawford.

Sheila is survived by her children, Verlon L. Bradford, Tonja D. Bradford, Leann (Steven) Nichols, and Carrie M. Coffey; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Vickie) Gray; sister, Theresa Gray.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Taylor Chapel. Interment will follow at the Aulsbury Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Service information

Feb 3
Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 4
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
10:00AM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
