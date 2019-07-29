{{featured_button_text}}
BONNE TERRE -- Sheila Eaves, age 53, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 29, 2019, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.

Sheila Eaves
