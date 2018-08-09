Subscribe for 17¢ / day
PARK HILLS -- Sheila McMillin, 67, of Desloge was born in Farmington, Missouri, January 31, 1951, to the late Melvin and Omha Wigger. She departed this life August 6, 2018.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Roy McMillin; son, Jeremy Bohnenkamp; sister, Judy Whitbardt; grandson, Asayor Bohnenkamp; and aunt, Marie Farmer.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

