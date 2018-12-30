Try 1 month for 99¢
FARMINGTON -- Sheila Sidebottom, of Farmington passed away December 27 at the age of 65. Instate Wednesday, January 2 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

the life of: Sheila Sidebottom
