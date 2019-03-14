Try 3 months for $3

DESLOGE -- Shelby Hampton, 79, of Belgrade, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born August 12, 1939, in Bismarck, to the late Elmer and Hazel (Bainer) Hampton. Shelby was a member of the Southeast Missouri Fox Hunters. He was employed with Pea Ridge mining until they closed and he then purchased his own dump truck association, and contracted with local businesses.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ruby Bradley, Edith Pitts, Georgia Hall, Vernal, Ronald, Raymond, Ernest Hampton and twin brothers, Elmer and Delmer Hampton.

Shelby is survived by his wife of 57 years, Henrietta (Perry) Hampton; daughter, Angela Midgett and husband Peter; grandchildren, Preston (Christina) Midgett and Kelsey Midgett; great-grandchildren, Emma, Allie and Kinsley; one sister, Ruth Gettinger and husband Firmin; sister in-law, Anita Hampton; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume, Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 12 p.m. until service time at 1:30 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel. Interment will follow at Big River Cemetery in Irondale. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

