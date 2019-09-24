Shelby Meyer

FESTUS -- Shelby Lee Meyer, 21 of Festus, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019, in Columbia, Missouri. She was born September 8, 1998 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Shelby grew up in Festus, and was a member of Our Lady Catholic Church and attended Our Lady Catholic grade school. She was a 2017 graduate of St. Pius X High School where she excelled at Volleyball. She later attended Mineral Area College where she was an NJCCAA all-American Libero playing for the MAC 2017-18 and 2018-19 volleyball team.
At the time of her passing she was attending Columbia College pursuing a degree in Psychology and also playing for the Columbia College volleyball team. Shelby was a bright light to everyone she met. There was never a dull moment with her. She loved to dance, sing, bake, and act crazy. She was so adventurous and lived in the moment every second of her short life. Her passions were her family, friends, playing volleyball and making sure everyone around her was taken care of and having a good time.
She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her including her parents Paul E. and Trish (Naeger) Meyer of Festus, two sisters, Sami Meyer and Summer Meyer both of Festus, her boyfriend John Bischoff of St. Louis, and numerous other relatives, and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Our lady Catholic Church in Festus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at Our lady Catholic Church with Fr. Edward Nemeth, Fr. Gregory Klump and Fr. Vordtriede officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Crystal City.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel of Festus, Missouri. Share your condolences online at mahnfuneralhome.com. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Pius X High School, MAC Volleyball, Team Momentum or Our Lady Catholic School.
