PARK HILLS -- Shelia Ann Hart, 53, of Farmington passed away Friday, January 11, 2019, at Parkland hospital. She was born January 17, 1965, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Judith A. Pratt.

Our Mom’s passions were wandering around the woods to pick flowers, landscaping, kayaking, camping and anything to do with the outdoors. She had her high school diploma and finished her license for cosmetology. She was always there when you needed her no matter what it was. Most of all, she loved her children, grandchildren and family more than anything in this world.

Sheila is survived by her sons, Roger Varvil Jr. (Rachel) of Farmington, and Andrew Varvil (Christen) of Imperial; daughters, Sierra Winch-Besemer (Bradley) of Farmington, and Breanna Hart of Arkansas; grandchildren, Amelia Varvil, Liam Varvil, and Jayden Besemer; brother, George Myers, and Robert Pratt (Angela) of Desloge; and sister, Stacy Coleman (David) of Park hills. Many nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.

Visitation for family only at 10:30 a.m., friends are welcome from 11 a.m., with service to begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home, 910 Taylor Avenue in Park Hills, Missouri.

