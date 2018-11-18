Sheri L. Pessin

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Sheri “Sam” Pessin, 54, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, passed Saturday, November 10, 2018, at her residence. Sam, the daughter of the late Olen and Mary Grant Myers, was born January 12, 1964, in Frankfurt, Germany. She worked as a Healthcare Professional. Sam, with her passion for Art, created many masterpieces that will be on display during visitation.
Survivors include three children, Jonathan Pessin of Chandler, Arizona, Madolynn Pessin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Sally Pessin of Kirkwood, Missouri. Sam is remembered by her faithful and loving family members, Cathy and David Carter and their children. She will be missed by many friends and family.
To commemorate Sam’s life, a gathering of family and friends will begin at 12 p.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, at Cotrell Funeral Chapel in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Cotrell Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Sheri “Sam” Pessin; online condolences may be expressed at www.cotrellfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.