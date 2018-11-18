Sheri L. Pessin

Try 1 month for $3
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Sheri “Sam” Pessin, 54, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, passed Saturday, November 10, 2018, at her residence. Sam, the daughter of the late Olen and Mary Grant Myers, was born January 12, 1964, in Frankfurt, Germany. She worked as a Healthcare Professional. Sam, with her passion for Art, created many masterpieces that will be on display during visitation.

Survivors include three children, Jonathan Pessin of Chandler, Arizona, Madolynn Pessin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Sally Pessin of Kirkwood, Missouri. Sam is remembered by her faithful and loving family members, Cathy and David Carter and their children. She will be missed by many friends and family.

To commemorate Sam’s life, a gathering of family and friends will begin at 12 p.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, at Cotrell Funeral Chapel in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Cotrell Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Sheri “Sam” Pessin; online condolences may be expressed at www.cotrellfuneralservice.com.

