BONNE TERRE -- Shirley Byington, age 84, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital. She was born in St. Louis, August 28, 1933, to the late George H. and Sarah (Schaub) Walters. Shirley was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #1088, and the Ladies Council.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by brothers, Ross Allen, Warren Krafft, Ed Krafft, and Bob Walters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald C. Byington; children, Ronald J. Byington with wife Susan, Donna F. Byington, and Mark Byington with wife Lou Ann; grandchildren, Sarah Calhoun with husband Corey, Sarah, Adam, Zachary, Taylor, Jax, and Mikaela Byington; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Kinsley Calhoun; brother, Jim Walters; and other family and friends.
There will be a memorial visitation held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018M from 9 a.m. until Memorial Mass time of 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre. There will be a burial of cremated remains at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall for everyone to share additional time together. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Plaza in Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.
